Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,281 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NuScale Power were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,949 shares in the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMR. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NuScale Power Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:SMR opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.