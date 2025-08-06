Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,366 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 468.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $468,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

