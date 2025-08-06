Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,460 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

