Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.