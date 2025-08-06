Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance
Shares of UFEB opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $34.81.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report).
