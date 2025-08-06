Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of UFEB opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $34.81.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

