Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,648,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after buying an additional 718,817 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
BATS:UNOV opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.61.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
