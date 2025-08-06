Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 735.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

