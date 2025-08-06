Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

