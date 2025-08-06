Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

