Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 79,219 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

EQWL stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

