Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $314,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 741.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CPT opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.