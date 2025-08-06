Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $358,000 Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after buying an additional 329,881 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $336,521,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.