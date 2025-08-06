Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Sysco stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

