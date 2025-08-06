Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

RFV opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.78 and a 52-week high of $131.74.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.