Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $348,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.