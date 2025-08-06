Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $352,000 in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

CINF stock opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

