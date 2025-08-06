Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJS opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

