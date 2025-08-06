Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $405,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

