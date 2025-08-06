Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDECFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.7%

UDEC opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

