Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,029 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after acquiring an additional 422,755 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
