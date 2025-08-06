Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,123 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARM were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

