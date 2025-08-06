Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,318 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

