Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,672 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 101.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 13.4%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

