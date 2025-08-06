Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,695 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

