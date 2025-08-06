Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,188 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NetEase by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $141.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

