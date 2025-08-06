Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,924 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJAN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 114.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 27,900.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 1,995.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DJAN opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $369.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.