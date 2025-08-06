Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Noble Financial downgraded 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,223,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,152,660.89. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 488,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,042. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $371.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

