Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Dover by 72.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 87,946.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.