Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,186 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
