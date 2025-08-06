Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 159 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.