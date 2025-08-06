Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after purchasing an additional 769,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,075,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,708,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,992,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,580,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

