Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,095 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $3,159,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 4,846.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 42,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,115,494.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,748.40. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,298,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,808. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

