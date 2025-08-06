Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,843,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOOV opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.