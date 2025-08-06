Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,843,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%
VOOV opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
