Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

