Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 376 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

