Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 810 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $282.63. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

