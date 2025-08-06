Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $342,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.