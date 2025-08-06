Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,634 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.