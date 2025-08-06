Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,634 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
