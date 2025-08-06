Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

