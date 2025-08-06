Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,677,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,312,000 after purchasing an additional 476,816 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,258,000 after purchasing an additional 540,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

