Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.