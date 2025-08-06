Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.