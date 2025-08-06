Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 2.30.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

