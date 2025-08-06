Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 124,752 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.