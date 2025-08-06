Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 286,962 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

