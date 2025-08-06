Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,993.92. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $957,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

RNA opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

