Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $900.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 16.4%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $867.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a P/E/G ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $767.23 and its 200-day moving average is $659.73. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $286.19 and a one year high of $885.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.64%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

