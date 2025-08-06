Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Barclays were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,816,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Barclays by 667.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 3,133,632 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.