Best Water Stocks To Research – August 4th

IDEXX Laboratories, Home Depot, and PepsiCo are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves water—its sourcing, treatment, distribution or related infrastructure and equipment. Investing in water stocks gives exposure to the growing global demand for clean, reliable water services driven by population growth, urbanization and environmental concerns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $148.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $683.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,197. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded up $7.48 on Monday, reaching $381.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,404. The company has a market cap of $379.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.91.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

