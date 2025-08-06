BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8,196.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

