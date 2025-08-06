Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Position Cut by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,806.18. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $869,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

